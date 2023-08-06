Never take for granted those who go above and beyond for the love of the game

Where would racing be without the timeless devotion of those who give so much to the game simply because they love it?

We must never be complacent or take for granted the huge contribution made by those who put in much more than they take out and might be much better rewarded elsewhere.

That goes for the stable staff striving in all weathers due to their love of the horses, through to owners throwing money at their hobby due to, well, their love of the horses.