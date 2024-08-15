National Horseracing College's service to racing over 40 years should not be underestimated

A 40th anniversary is quite a landmark, but there was never going to be any fanfare as the National Horseracing College marked that milestone this week.

Champagne and caviar would have been a bit out of place at a facility where every pound of funding counts towards bettering lives and supporting the industry.

The Doncaster-based education and training centre opened its doors to some dignitaries – and a few of us hacks – to showcase the invaluable work it has been doing since 1984.