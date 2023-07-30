Racing Post logo
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

Naive and negligent - the Gambling Commission needs to do its job better

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Racecourse bookmakers in the ring at Cheltenham
The Gambling Commission needs to develop a better understanding of punters and puntingCredit: Edward Whitaker

From start to finish, but most particularly as Hukum and Westover duelled up Ascot's home straight, the King George left me enthralled. The great race also had me baffled. For that reason, I didn't have a bet.

If obliged to back a horse, the choice would have been Emily Upjohn, but nobody is forced to gamble. When presented with a contest so spectacularly fascinating, I do not need to bet. Most punters are like that. We bet when we want to bet and do so because it provides mental stimulation, enjoyment, excitement and the opportunity for a little financial reward.

We are the sort of people who should be constantly in the mindset of the Gambling Commission. That appears not to be the case. The perception many hold is that the industry regulator is only concerned with combatting problem gambling, yet it is questionable whether it is doing a particularly good job for the vast majority who bet safely or the tiny minority – 0.3 per cent of us according to official data – who are at risk.

Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 30 July 2023
