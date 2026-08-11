Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionMartin Dixon
premium

My soft-ground horses to follow for the autumn – plus a 14-1 Ebor fancy I can see shortening

The renowned punter looks ahead to York

author image
Punter and analyst

I spent last week in the sunshine in Spain but, as we got to the airport hauling 25kg suitcases, I said to my wife that it felt like a waste of time and effort heading to the Costa Del Sol, leaving behind yet another British heatwave.

Surely the rain will come soon though, won't it? And when it does, we want to be prepared with a list of horses who can excel in the later months of the turf season when conditions finally turn.

Willow Wood
Ed Walker

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inMartin Dixon

Last updated

iconCopy
more inMartin Dixon
more inMartin Dixon