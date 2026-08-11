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OpinionMartin Dixon
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My soft-ground horses to follow for the autumn – plus a 14-1 Ebor fancy I can see shortening
The renowned punter looks ahead to York
I spent last week in the sunshine in Spain but, as we got to the airport hauling 25kg suitcases, I said to my wife that it felt like a waste of time and effort heading to the Costa Del Sol, leaving behind yet another British heatwave.
Surely the rain will come soon though, won't it? And when it does, we want to be prepared with a list of horses who can excel in the later months of the turf season when conditions finally turn.
Willow Wood
Ed Walker
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Published on inMartin Dixon
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more inMartin Dixon
- Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one
- My hot takes for the rest of 2026 - including a brilliant two-year-old to remain unbeaten and the three-year-old who’ll be Horse of the Year
- Three trainers who are about to take off this summer - plus I think I’ve spotted a future Group 1 winner at Killarney
- I have a golden rule when it comes to finding bargains in the sales ring - and it can help punters too
- These three jockeys are in the form of their lives - and the market hasn’t noticed