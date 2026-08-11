My soft-ground horses to follow for the autumn – plus a 14-1 Ebor fancy I can see shortening

I spent last week in the sunshine in Spain but, as we got to the airport hauling 25kg suitcases, I said to my wife that it felt like a waste of time and effort heading to the Costa Del Sol, leaving behind yet another British heatwave.

Surely the rain will come soon though, won't it? And when it does, we want to be prepared with a list of horses who can excel in the later months of the turf season when conditions finally turn.

Willow Wood

Ed Walker