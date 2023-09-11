My brilliant day at the baseball shows how much more racing can do to keep crowds coming back

I’ve recently returned from a family holiday in Florida, where I was desperate to take in a sporting event following a week chasing Mickey and Minnie (and Chewbacca) around Disney World.

The weekend we were in Miami, Lionel Messi was playing away and, with American football and basketball off season, baseball was left as the only show in town.

I nearly had a change of heart after spotting a sign for Gulfstream Park on the highway, but off we trotted to LoanDepot Park for Miami Marlins versus Washington Nationals on 'Sunday Funday'.