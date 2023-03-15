I'll be shocked if he's out of the first three in the Stayers - he's a rock-solid each-way play

Mighty Potter is in a completely different league to his rivals in the Turners Novices' Chase and, barring bad luck, he will surely win. He's not just my bet of the day, he's the bet of the meeting and my advice would be to get stuck in.

has everything in his favour, especially the trip and the ground which look absolutely ideal for him and it's hard to envisage anything beating him. Appreciate It is too old. He's nine now and you wouldn't imagine he is getting any better, while Banbridge is a non-runner due to the ground.

The rest of the bunch look moderate so the only slight concern is the fact Mighty Potter bombed out at this meeting last year. But I'm willing to forgive him for that and he looks a different horse now anyway. He's head and shoulders above the British and he's the best of the Irish so you do the maths.