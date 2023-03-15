I'll be shocked if he's out of the first three in the Stayers - he's a rock-solid each-way play
Mighty Potter is in a completely different league to his rivals in the Turners Novices' Chase and, barring bad luck, he will surely win. He's not just my bet of the day, he's the bet of the meeting and my advice would be to get stuck in.
Mighty Potter has everything in his favour, especially the trip and the ground which look absolutely ideal for him and it's hard to envisage anything beating him. Appreciate It is too old. He's nine now and you wouldn't imagine he is getting any better, while Banbridge is a non-runner due to the ground.
The rest of the bunch look moderate so the only slight concern is the fact Mighty Potter bombed out at this meeting last year. But I'm willing to forgive him for that and he looks a different horse now anyway. He's head and shoulders above the British and he's the best of the Irish so you do the maths.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in