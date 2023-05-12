I love days like these - and if we pick our battles we can win the war against the bookies

It's a tremendously busy Saturday, with a whopping eight meetings to choose from, and I must admit I really love days like these when there are a vast amount of betting opportunities.

The biggest edge for us punters is that the bookies have to price up every race, while we can pick our own battles.

There are no fewer than 59 races to dissect, but my cash will only be produced for about ten per cent of those events. That gives me an excellent chance of coming out on top at the end of the day's trading.