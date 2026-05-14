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Like Josh Lyman in The West Wing, we're all compelled to go on an early-season mission in search of 'the one' - so here's mine

France correspondent Scott Burton sifts through those early-season clues to work out who might light up 2026

France correspondent
Bradley Whitford's character Josh Lyman went in search of new hope in the TV series The West Wing (Photo By Getty Images)
Bradley Whitford's character Josh Lyman went in search of new hope in TV's The West WingCredit: Getty Images

Television drama is not nearly as good as it was perhaps ten or definitely 20 years ago, and there are numerous analogies that I often reach for from cherished shows which, in my own head at least, prove the point. 

A defining storyline in everyone’s favourite US civics lesson wrapped in a box set, The West Wing, is when deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman leaves the effort to get the dull vice president nominated to succeed Jed Bartlet, setting off on a dreamer’s mission to 'find the one'.

In racing, we get to embark on the same quest every spring; to sift the early-season clues from trials and comebacks in search of the horse who will light up the season. 

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