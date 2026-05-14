Like Josh Lyman in The West Wing, we're all compelled to go on an early-season mission in search of 'the one' - so here's mine

Television drama is not nearly as good as it was perhaps ten or definitely 20 years ago, and there are numerous analogies that I often reach for from cherished shows which, in my own head at least, prove the point.

A defining storyline in everyone’s favourite US civics lesson wrapped in a box set, The West Wing, is when deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman leaves the effort to get the dull vice president nominated to succeed Jed Bartlet, setting off on a dreamer’s mission to 'find the one'.

In racing, we get to embark on the same quest every spring; to sift the early-season clues from trials and comebacks in search of the horse who will light up the season.