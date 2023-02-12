Let's show the world that reform of the whip rules is no longer a British problem

The timing last week of a somewhat banal press release announcing that the number of permitted strokes with the whip is to be reduced in France from five to four could almost have been designed to cause a ripple of embarrassment across the English Channel.

Just at the moment when Britain's latest reforms are finally due to go from the beta testing phase to full implementation – at the end of what has either been a rigorous or tortuous process, depending on your viewpoint – the announcement from Paris carried the air of insouciant playfulness. "Are you still wrestling with this? There, we've done it!"

Of course, that is a simplistic characterisation of the process in both countries – the working group in France began its studies to no great fanfare last June – but it does give a flavour of the salience of the issue of the whip within the two racing cultures.