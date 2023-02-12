Racing Post logo
Opinion
premium

Let's ditch the Long Walk - the Baracouda Hurdle is a better fit

author image
Daniel HillJournalist
Baracouda: among a golden generation of staying hurdlers in the early part of the 2000s
Baracouda: deserves to have the Long Walk named after him

Here's a quiz question I'm guessing will catch out a number of you. Who or what is the Thyestes Chase, the three-mile-one-furlong slog staged at Gowran Park, named after?

Seeing as I'm in a rather benevolent mood I'll give you three options. Is it: a) Named after a staying chaser from the 1960s who won a clutch of races at Gowran; b) A town in County Kilkenny; or c) A smart two-year-old who was trained in Wiltshire in the 1930s?

The answer is c), and how a two-year-old, who was retired after winning the National Stakes and Rous Stakes, ended up being commemorated in a staying chase requires further explanation. 

Published on 12 February 2023Last updated 14:00, 12 February 2023
icon
