Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLewis Porteous
premium

Latest headache to hit the US a timely reminder that racing's core customers are its most important

Horses break from the stalls in front of the famous twin spires
Horses break from the stalls in front of the famous twin spires at Churchill DownsCredit: Matt Wooley

There were sad scenes at the conclusion of the Grade 1 Test Stakes at Saratoga last weekend when Maple Leaf Mel stumbled and suffered what proved to be a fatal injury just ten yards from the post and with the race won. 

Freak accidents can happen to any horse at any time but the scrutiny racing in the US has faced at times this year has never been more intense and what had the makings of a feelgood story for fledgling trainer Melanie Giddings cruelly turned into another PR nightmare.   

Earlier this summer I took an in-depth look into the world of US racing as it faced up to a catalogue of negative headlines which started when seven horses died at Churchill Downs in the build-up to the Kentucky Derby.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 14 August 2023Last updated 14:15, 14 August 2023
icon
more inLewis Porteous
more inLewis Porteous