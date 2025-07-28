Free Bets
OpinionOn The Money
premium
King George prize-money boost reflects need to maintain relevance of British racing's best events
The King George will be worth £2 million next yearCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Thank goodness France does not let geldings run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
Longchamp's loss has been Ascot's gain with the King George victories of Goliath and Calandagan in the last two years.
For those of us of a certain age, Ascot's mid-season highlight is a very different race to what it was.
Published on inOn The Money
Last updated
Copy
- Hammer blow inflicted on Indian racing shows why the sport in Britain needs to hammer home 'racing tax' message
- Misleading assertions on gambling harm exposed - and it surely won't be the last time
- 'Axe The Racing Tax' is already cutting through - and politicians are set to hear a lot more about it
- Fault lines emerge as Lord Allen's plans set racing's stakeholders at odds
- 'Give them pain and discomfort' - British racing told to make life tough for government as battle lines are drawn over tax consultation
