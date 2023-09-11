Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

Kia Joorabchian does things in his own style - but sacking by text is a crummy way to behave

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Persian Dreamer: Kevin Stott, Kia Joorabchian and Dominic Ffrench Davis enjoying victory
Kevin Stott will no longer ride as first jockey to Kia Joorabchian – and the way in which he was informed is regrettableCredit: Mark Cranham

After parting company with one of his trainers in August 2021, Kia Joorabchian described Amo Racing as a "newer type of company that has a slightly different method". The truth in that self-analysis was confirmed by the manner in which Joorabchian ended his formal association with Kevin Stott. It was undoubtedly different.

Stott is not the first jockey to be sacked by the boss of a powerful racing operation, as Joorabchian himself has correctly pointed out. There cannot, however, be many riders who have been informed of the decision by text message.

Regardless of the employer or employee, termination by text is a crummy form of conduct. The words inside the text might be courteous and complimentary, but to do something so significant as removing someone from a job without even affording them the courtesy and respect of a face-to-face meeting or phone call feels deeply disrespectful.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 11 September 2023Last updated 20:46, 11 September 2023
icon
more inLee Mottershead
more inLee Mottershead