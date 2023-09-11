Kia Joorabchian does things in his own style - but sacking by text is a crummy way to behave

After parting company with one of his trainers in August 2021, Kia Joorabchian described Amo Racing as a "newer type of company that has a slightly different method". The truth in that self-analysis was confirmed by the manner in which Joorabchian ended his formal association with Kevin Stott. It was undoubtedly different.

Stott is not the first jockey to be sacked by the boss of a powerful racing operation, as Joorabchian himself has correctly pointed out. There cannot, however, be many riders who have been informed of the decision by text message.

Regardless of the employer or employee, termination by text is a crummy form of conduct. The words inside the text might be courteous and complimentary, but to do something so significant as removing someone from a job without even affording them the courtesy and respect of a face-to-face meeting or phone call feels deeply disrespectful.