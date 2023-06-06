Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

Kevin Stott was too hard on himself - but his insight was another great example of ITV's on-the-spot interviews

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Kevin Stott after winning the Craven Stakes on Indestructible at Newmarket on Thursday
Kevin Stott: gave an honest assessment of King Of Steel's Derby runCredit: Edward Whitaker

ITV Racing's coverage has been richly enhanced by on-the-spot interviews with beaten jockeys following the sport's flagship races. The technique, which has been adopted from countries like Australia, was again deployed after Saturday's Derby and it provided some fascinating insight.

Most importantly, it gives punters at home an explanation – even if it's just a soundbite – into why their runner performed the way it did. Transparency helps with engagement at all levels and, when you have a race with as wide a reach and audience as the Derby, it is even more powerful.

At other times, the jockey verdicts have the potential to provide unexpected insight into the rider's own mindset as much as their mount's performance.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 6 June 2023Last updated 14:00, 6 June 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View