Kevin Stott was too hard on himself - but his insight was another great example of ITV's on-the-spot interviews

ITV Racing's coverage has been richly enhanced by on-the-spot interviews with beaten jockeys following the sport's flagship races. The technique, which has been adopted from countries like Australia, was again deployed after Saturday's Derby and it provided some fascinating insight.

Most importantly, it gives punters at home an explanation – even if it's just a soundbite – into why their runner performed the way it did. Transparency helps with engagement at all levels and, when you have a race with as wide a reach and audience as the Derby, it is even more powerful.

At other times, the jockey verdicts have the potential to provide unexpected insight into the rider's own mindset as much as their mount's performance.