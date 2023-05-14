Kentucky Derby psychodrama shows racing must be equally transparent with bad news as well as good

It's unlikely you've heard of Sophie Shore, an engaged racing fan living in North Carolina who took to Twitter on Friday in the wake of more controversy and rancor in the sport stateside.

As , it has been a couple of weeks to forget in the ongoing psychodrama that is US Racing. A spate of equine deaths at Churchill Downs in Kentucky Derby week led to some nervous moves from the track's owners, trainer Saffie Joseph jnr was banned pending investigation of two of those deaths, while longtime favourite Forte was scratched by Kentucky state vets.

Nor has public attention been allowed to wane once , with the New York Times revealing Forte had tested positive for a banned substance last October. The story was leaked to the paper before New York's state gaming commission had officially confirmed the case, leading to Forte's connections lawyering up and publicly decrying the way they had been treated.