Jump racing doesn't have a superpower trainer problem - it just has a Willie Mullins problem

What a thrill to read an actual trainer espousing the idea that racing's rulers should do something about jump racing being taken over by a tiny number of hugely successful yards.

"Superpower trainers have emerged over the last ten to 15 years, completely dominating the sport," wrote County Kilkenny-based Eoin Griffin in a guest column in Thursday's Racing Post. "This has resulted in the near collapse of mid-sized trainers."

I'd become resigned to the likelihood that no action would be taken in this area, in which case the next few seasons would see the playing surface tilted more and more towards the game's greatest powers and away from everyone else. But if enough of the sport's participants speak up, it's possible that officials will feel empowered or even compelled to act.