OpinionAnother View
premium

Jump jockeys deserve a proper break - and Ireland shows how it should be done

author image
Jonathan HardingReporter
NEWBURY, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Runner make their way to the back straight during The BetVictor Non-Runner-No-Bet At Cheltenham Seniors' Handicap Hurdle at Newbury Racecourse on March 04, 2023 in Newbury, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Jump jockeys: should have a break between seasonsCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Keri Brion, who is based at Fair Hills in the US, recently shared a video on social media of a two-year-old galloping through a field the day after stalls training.

The dual-purpose trainer said it was great to see juveniles having a "mental health day" and the consensus is that variety is very often the key to happy horses. If only the same consideration were given to jump jockeys in Britain, who were back in action two days after Sandown's season finale last month.

The tight turnaround before the action resumed at Warwick and Kempton on bank holiday Monday has led to renewed calls for an extended summer break, and it is hard to see why this is not already in place, not least because a season finale is pointless if racing resumes immediately.

Published on 8 May 2023Last updated 14:00, 8 May 2023
