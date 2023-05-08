Jump jockeys deserve a proper break - and Ireland shows how it should be done

Keri Brion, who is based at Fair Hills in the US, recently shared a video on social media of a two-year-old galloping through a field the day after stalls training.

The dual-purpose trainer said it was great to see juveniles having a "mental health day" and the consensus is that variety is very often the key to happy horses. If only the same consideration were given to jump jockeys in Britain, who were back in action two days after Sandown's season finale last month.

The tight turnaround before the action resumed at Warwick and Kempton on bank holiday Monday has led to renewed calls for an extended summer break, and it is hard to see why this is not already in place, not least because a season finale is pointless if racing resumes immediately.