John is watching: 2023 is huge for Britain's top young jockeys with Gosden looking for his next Dettori

There are few things as fun, for a racing journalist at least, as listening to John Gosden talk about Frankie Dettori.

Gosden is a brilliant talker and Dettori is one of his favourite subjects. It is one that has burned him recently, but some people cannot resist playing with fire and Gosden usually manages to stay on the right side of playfully poking his stable jockey.

Mostly there is almost a Dumbledore and Harry vibe, the genius foreseer guiding his talented protégé to success after success as part of a greater mission for the good of the sport. But every so often you are reminded there is just a hint of the Voldemort and Potter dynamic. After all, the jockey who lived survived the usually fatal avada sabbatical curse.