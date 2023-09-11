Racing Post logo
OpinionLewis Porteous
premium

John Gosden gave a stark warning - and now the Melbourne entries show the chickens have come home to roost

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter
It's the trip of a lifetime but only three runners trained in Britain are in contention for this year's Melbourne Cup
It is the trip of a lifetime but only three runners trained in Britain are in contention for this year's Melbourne CupCredit: Getty Images

A trainer who has been there and got the T-shirt said last week that to have a runner in the Melbourne Cup is an experience like no other.

I certainly wasn't about to disagree, not that I'm ever likely to know for sure, but I got the same impression when attending Australia's greatest race in 2015. Connections looked like they were being treated like royalty, the city of Melbourne came together for one race and 100,000 fans descended on Flemington to see the action unfold.

So if it is the trip of a lifetime, how can it be that only three horses trained in Britain featured among a list of 132 when entries for this year's race were revealed last week?

Published on 11 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 11 September 2023
