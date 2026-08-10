Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:15 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:15 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

Jockey Club departure from RCA comes at a critical moment for British racing with funding model under pressure

author image
Industry editor
The Brook Smith-owned Haffner is led around the July course paddock before winning the afternoon's opening maiden
The fixture list and the sport's funding model are set to come under scrutiny as a result of the upheaval in racing's governanceCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

If there was one thing that Jockey Club chief executive Jim Mullen and Racecourse Association (RCA) chair Wilf Walsh agreed upon last week when it came to the upheaval among Britain's tracks, it was how it might look.

Both took part in lengthy interviews on Racing TV's Luck on Sunday following the news that the Jockey Club is set to leave the trade body at the end of the year, and both said the continued uncertainty over the sport's governance would not look good to observers in Westminster.

It is said that when approaching the government for assistance, it is better to go to them with potential solutions to a problem rather than just a begging bowl. As things stand, any minister approached by racing might wonder how united a front the sport has and how many agree with a stated position.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inOn The Money

Last updated

iconCopy
more inOn The Money
more inOn The Money