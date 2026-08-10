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Jockey Club departure from RCA comes at a critical moment for British racing with funding model under pressure
If there was one thing that Jockey Club chief executive Jim Mullen and Racecourse Association (RCA) chair Wilf Walsh agreed upon last week when it came to the upheaval among Britain's tracks, it was how it might look.
Both took part in lengthy interviews on Racing TV's Luck on Sunday following the news that the Jockey Club is set to leave the trade body at the end of the year, and both said the continued uncertainty over the sport's governance would not look good to observers in Westminster.
It is said that when approaching the government for assistance, it is better to go to them with potential solutions to a problem rather than just a begging bowl. As things stand, any minister approached by racing might wonder how united a front the sport has and how many agree with a stated position.
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