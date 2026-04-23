I've had a thrilling career in the betting ring - and the £100,000 Grand National bet proved it's still as special as ever

There was a surprising amount of talk regarding the reported £800,000-£100,000 Grand National bet laid on the rails at Aintree.

Surprising not because of the apparent shock a bookmaker would take a bet of that size; there have been big punters betting like that for decades. Nor because there were predictably plenty of people who claimed online that the bet was a fake and just a publicity stunt swallowed hook, line and sinker by a gullible media.

No, the surprise to me was that nobody was talking about how it illustrated the integrity that still exists in the modern-day betting ring.