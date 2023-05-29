It's time for everyone in racing to play their part in showing the public we’re serious about welfare

Horse welfare will be in the spotlight this week and, as the subject becomes increasingly important to the public, everyone in racing has a collective responsibility to make sure the very highest standards are met. Trainers like me are at the sharp end of this.

We are very aware of our responsibilities towards the care and welfare of our horses while in training and after they leave us. That’s why I joined British racing’s Horse Welfare Board in early 2021 and why the board’s ‘A Life Well Lived’ five-year strategic plan is so crucial to our sport.

Aftercare is an immensely important part of ‘A Life Well Lived’. A horse is likely to spend more time in retirement than training and I would like to see some form of financial commitment from all industry stakeholders to varying degrees – including trainers. Anyone across the whole sport who benefits from the horse should have an element of responsibility to help fund aftercare.