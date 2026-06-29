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It's not the format of events like the World Cup that racing needs to borrow - but it can channel their communal spirit
Some very bright people down the years have looked with envy at the world's biggest sporting events and wondered how can we can transpose their success to racing.
Peter Savill was among the people who conceived the Shergar Cup as a way of bringing the burgeoning success of golf's Ryder Cup to the sport of kings, while the Global Sprint Challenge, the British Champions Series and even the Racing League have all been attempts to find a coherent narrative from a string of races, a whole that is more than the sum of its individual parts.
The Formula 1 World Championship is often the model cited as irrefutable proof that success is down to a structure that provides narrative continuity, although even the success of the F1 season pales into insignificance compared to the holiest of holies, football's World Cup.
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Published on inScott Burton
Last updated
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