'It's going to have a huge bearing' - Tom Segal thinks the Ultima was one of the standout festival races

It's usual for Graded races to go as the market predicts. We saw that loads of times at Cheltenham a couple of weeks ago, with the two at the top of the ante-post market fighting out the finishes of the Supreme, the Arkle, the Champion Hurdle, the Bumper, the Triumph and the Gold Cup.

However, it's pretty rare for that to happen in competitive, big-field handicaps where there is a lot of chaos the system, so the fact the only five horses priced up at 8-1 or under in the Ultima were the first five home must tell us something about that race.

The glass half-full members of society will think that the Ultima result indicates the strength of the race because all the right horses were involved in the finish, while the more contrarian racing fan will believe that those horses were found in the market because nothing else was fancied and the race was not as competitive as it could have been.