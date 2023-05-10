Racing Post logo
OpinionEoin Griffin
premium

It's become impossible for smaller trainers like me to compete - action is needed for the sake of the sport

Eoin Griffin
Willie Mullins is all smiles after El Fabiolo dominates the Arkle
Willie Mullins faced competition from just one other trainer in two Grade 1s at the Punchestown festivalCredit: Patrick McCann

During RTE's coverage of the Punchestown festival, while discussing the purchase price of a particular winner, Davy Russell commented that he hears trainers "giving out about different things, but you don't see them at the sales". 

While I take issue with the tone of his description of trainers, I would agree that in recent years you do not see many small-to-medium-sized trainers at the sales. But there are many reasons for this. Racing's spectrum of participants has always been broad. The issue now is a small number of superpower trainers have emerged over the last ten to 15 years, completely dominating the sport. 

This has resulted in the near collapse of mid-sized trainers. Almost all the big owners have horses exclusively in training with these superpower trainers, with the notable exception of our leading owner JP McManus, who supports trainers of all sizes. 

Published on 10 May 2023Last updated 14:00, 10 May 2023
