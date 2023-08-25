Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

It's another frantic Saturday - but I'm keen on a maiden in a winnable Curragh Group 3

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star

Even by normal standards this is an extremely busy Saturday, with the conclusion of the York Ebor festival as well as a host of other British and Irish meetings.

We will begin with the Curragh where one of the major races is the Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes over 6f at 5.10. Even though it is a Group 3, the one I'm going to have a stab at is the maiden Letsbefrankaboutit, who finished a creditable third to Navassa Island when severely disadvantaged by a high draw on his debut less than two weeks ago.

It certainly looks a winnable contest and, apart from the relatively exposed Mountain Bear, there's nothing to unduly worry Paddy Twomey's charge, so he's worth a few quid.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 25 August 2023Last updated 16:00, 25 August 2023
icon
more inJohnny Dineen
more inJohnny Dineen