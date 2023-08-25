It's another frantic Saturday - but I'm keen on a maiden in a winnable Curragh Group 3

Even by normal standards this is an extremely busy Saturday, with the conclusion of the York Ebor festival as well as a host of other British and Irish meetings.

We will begin with the Curragh where one of the major races is the Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes over 6f at 5.10 . Even though it is a Group 3, the one I'm going to have a stab at is the maiden Letsbefrankaboutit , who finished a creditable third to Navassa Island when severely disadvantaged by a high draw on his debut less than two weeks ago.

It certainly looks a winnable contest and, apart from the relatively exposed Mountain Bear, there's nothing to unduly worry Paddy Twomey's charge, so he's worth a few quid.