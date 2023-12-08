It's a sad day for Singapore racing - and a cautionary tale for the sport closer to home
Constitution Hill and Jonbon are far from the only superstars on show this weekend, with the ultra-valuable international meeting at Sha Tin on Sunday unsurprisingly attracting some seriously talented horses to Hong Kong.
The home team will be represented by their big guns Golden Sixty, Romantic Warrior and Lucky Sweynesse, while Aidan O'Brien has sent over a strong squad with live chances in the four main contests.
There are high-class runners from all over the world, but another one who catches the eye is an outsider in the Longines Hong Kong Mile (8.00). That's because Lim's Kosciuszko, representing trainer Daniel Meagher, is likely to be Singapore's last major international runner after the shock announcement in June there would be no racing in the country beyond October 2024.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Nicky Henderson might think it's 'crackers' - but the decision to move the old Tolworth will be vindicated
- Sport's greatest writers find poetry in what makes most of us speechless wrecks - and Alastair Down is certainly among that rare breed
- Gordon Elliott's increasingly key role for young Irish jump jockeys
- Nicky Henderson had a shocker with his novice hurdlers last season - but it's a totally different outlook now
- All horses have a line they'll refuse to cross - and I suspect that means more bad news awaits Shishkin
- Nicky Henderson might think it's 'crackers' - but the decision to move the old Tolworth will be vindicated
- Sport's greatest writers find poetry in what makes most of us speechless wrecks - and Alastair Down is certainly among that rare breed
- Gordon Elliott's increasingly key role for young Irish jump jockeys
- Nicky Henderson had a shocker with his novice hurdlers last season - but it's a totally different outlook now
- All horses have a line they'll refuse to cross - and I suspect that means more bad news awaits Shishkin