It's a sad day for Singapore racing - and a cautionary tale for the sport closer to home

Constitution Hill and Jonbon are far from the only superstars on show this weekend, with the ultra-valuable international meeting at Sha Tin on Sunday unsurprisingly attracting some seriously talented horses to Hong Kong.

The home team will be represented by their big guns Golden Sixty, Romantic Warrior and Lucky Sweynesse, while Aidan O'Brien has sent over a strong squad with live chances in the four main contests.

There are high-class runners from all over the world, but another one who catches the eye is an outsider in the Longines Hong Kong Mile (8.00 ). That's because Lim's Kosciuszko , representing trainer Daniel Meagher, is likely to be Singapore's last major international runner after the shock announcement in June there would be no racing in the country beyond October 2024.