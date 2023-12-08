Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

It's a sad day for Singapore racing - and a cautionary tale for the sport closer to home

author image
Jonathan HardingReporter
Aidan O'Brien's team of Luxembourg, Cairo, Aesop's Fables and Warm Heart walk out to exercise at Sha Tin
Sha Tin: stages Hong Kong's valuable international meeting on SundayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Constitution Hill and Jonbon are far from the only superstars on show this weekend, with the ultra-valuable international meeting at Sha Tin on Sunday unsurprisingly attracting some seriously talented horses to Hong Kong.

The home team will be represented by their big guns Golden Sixty, Romantic Warrior and Lucky Sweynesse, while Aidan O'Brien has sent over a strong squad with live chances in the four main contests.

There are high-class runners from all over the world, but another one who catches the eye is an outsider in the Longines Hong Kong Mile (8.00). That's because Lim's Kosciuszko, representing trainer Daniel Meagher, is likely to be Singapore's last major international runner after the shock announcement in June there would be no racing in the country beyond October 2024.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 8 December 2023inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 8 December 2023

icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View