OpinionChris Cook
premium

It's 50 years since Red Rum's first National - but let's remember it as Crisp's day

author image
Chris CookSenior reporter
Crisp and Richard Pitman clear Becher's Brook on the second circuit of the 1973 Grand National
Crisp soars over Becher's Brook, clear of his rivals in the 1973 Grand NationalCredit: Gerry Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

As a young racing fan in the early 1980s, Red Rum was my ultimate hero, of course. The only horse to win the Grand National three times, he was famed far beyond the world of racing, which I had already figured out was a pretty narrow one.

But the more time passes, the more my feelings seem to pass over to one of his many victims. It was 50 years ago on Friday that Crisp put up the most amazing performance in defeat that any British racecourse has seen and I'm starting to wonder why there isn't a statue of him.

I apologise if you can remember watching the race as it happened and I've put you in a reflective mood by pointing out the milestone we're passing. Half a century since the most memorable race. Amazing.

Published on 30 March 2023Last updated 14:00, 30 March 2023
