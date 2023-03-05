It won't be Britain v Ireland at Cheltenham - it will be Willie Mullins v everyone else
Perhaps it's time for British racing to take a chill pill.
We are on the cusp of what for so many fans and participants are the best four days of the year. There are goodies galore just around the corner, yet as we approach the Cheltenham Festival it almost feels as though racing in Britain is preparing for root canal surgery.
On the industry front, there are huge issues at stake, not least affordability checks, the gambling white paper and the urgent need for levy reform. The importance of those subjects cannot be overstated. There is, however, a danger we unnecessarily inflate the scale of the challenges being played out on the track.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in