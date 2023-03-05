It won't be Britain v Ireland at Cheltenham - it will be Willie Mullins v everyone else

Perhaps it's time for British racing to take a chill pill.

We are on the cusp of what for so many fans and participants are the best four days of the year. There are goodies galore just around the corner, yet as we approach the Cheltenham Festival it almost feels as though racing in Britain is preparing for root canal surgery.

On the industry front, there are huge issues at stake, not least affordability checks, the gambling white paper and the urgent need for levy reform. The importance of those subjects cannot be overstated. There is, however, a danger we unnecessarily inflate the scale of the challenges being played out on the track.