- More
It seems to be open season on gambling - but little thought appears to be going into the consequences
Conference season may mean that Parliament is adjourned but that doesn’t mean that the political focus on gambling has reduced. Far from it.
In fact, the industry seems to be in everyone's sights, with announcements that could potentially affect the sector coming from all directions.
Over the weekend Lucy Powell, who is vying to be deputy leader of the Labour Party, gave her backing to proposals which would hike gambling taxes to cover the cost of the two-child benefit cap, something previously raised by former prime minister Gordon Brown.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inOn The Money
Last updated
- Tetchy Treasury statement suggests racing might have to tread carefully with its tax campaign
- 'There's a lot to be pleased with' - David Armstrong hails racecourse resilience as he looks back on time at RCA
- Europe's €80bn gambling black market shows the unintended consequences of hiking gambling duty - but will the UK government listen?
- 'Emotions have been running high' - tensions between racing and bookmakers increase over tax debate
- Strike proposal shows bookmaker warnings on racing's stance over tax harmonisation have had little effect
- Tetchy Treasury statement suggests racing might have to tread carefully with its tax campaign
- 'There's a lot to be pleased with' - David Armstrong hails racecourse resilience as he looks back on time at RCA
- Europe's €80bn gambling black market shows the unintended consequences of hiking gambling duty - but will the UK government listen?
- 'Emotions have been running high' - tensions between racing and bookmakers increase over tax debate
- Strike proposal shows bookmaker warnings on racing's stance over tax harmonisation have had little effect