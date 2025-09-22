It seems to be open season on gambling - but little thought appears to be going into the consequences

Conference season may mean that Parliament is adjourned but that doesn’t mean that the political focus on gambling has reduced. Far from it.

In fact, the industry seems to be in everyone's sights, with announcements that could potentially affect the sector coming from all directions.

Over the weekend Lucy Powell, who is vying to be deputy leader of the Labour Party, gave her backing to proposals which would hike gambling taxes to cover the cost of the two-child benefit cap, something previously raised by former prime minister Gordon Brown.