Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:40 FontwellHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:40 FontwellHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

It seems to be open season on gambling - but little thought appears to be going into the consequences

Industry editor
The gambling industry appears to be in politicians' sights
The gambling industry appears to be in politicians' sightsCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Conference season may mean that Parliament is adjourned but that doesn’t mean that the political focus on gambling has reduced. Far from it. 

In fact, the industry seems to be in everyone's sights, with announcements that could potentially affect the sector coming from all directions.

Over the weekend Lucy Powell, who is vying to be deputy leader of the Labour Party, gave her backing to proposals which would hike gambling taxes to cover the cost of the two-child benefit cap, something previously raised by former prime minister Gordon Brown.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inOn The Money

Last updated

iconCopy
more inOn The Money
more inOn The Money