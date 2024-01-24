Racing Post logo
OpinionAlan Sweetman
premium

Irish racing used to benefit from plenty of friends in high places - now it's discovering it has none

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
Noel Meade: won two of the last three Leinster Nationals
Noel Meade who trained horses for the politically involved Grand Alliance syndicate Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

A friend asked recently: "What's going on? Surely a phone call to the minister will solve the problem?"

My friend used to follow racing affairs. He has drifted away from the sport but was up to date with the progress of the government's long-delayed Gambling Regulation Bill.

He could see how it poses a serious threat to the Irish racing industry on account of a proposed watershed, preventing gambling advertising between certain specific hours, thus potentially making the coverage of Irish racing unviable for Racing TV and Sky Sports.

Published on 24 January 2024inAlan Sweetman

Last updated 14:00, 24 January 2024

