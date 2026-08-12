- More
Irish pony racing is producing world-class jockeys - but funding neglect could kill the pipeline before the next Dylan Browne McMonagle emerges
Alan Sweetman on the uncertain future facing a sport that has provided a launch pad for countless professional careers
Never mind the line about Tipperary, it's a long way from Ballintaggart. A long way from the field in County Kerry where Dylan Browne McMonagle won the famed Dingle Derby as a 12-year-old in 2015, to the lawns of Ascot, where the 23-year-old Irish champion made his Shergar Cup debut last Saturday.
Although Browne McMonagle failed to mark the occasion with a winner, his Shergar Cup participation was another milestone in a summer that has brought a first British Classic and the leading rider honours at Goodwood.
Given his progress from child prodigy to world-class jockey, there was a neat symmetry to the fact that Ascot's international showpiece coincided with the second day of the three-day Dingle fixture, the highlight of the Irish pony racing calendar.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAlan Sweetman
Last updated
- Galway's Celtic Tiger lunacy has thankfully been left in the past - now we can celebrate what really matters
- From Dundalk embarrassment to potential July Cup winner - Aidan O'Brien unveils Exhibit A in racing's big debate
- The Curragh threw up some fantastic stories - you just have to look a little harder to find them
- How Aidan O'Brien accidentally encapsulated the essence of a modern Derby
- We've been blessed by a golden generation of point-to-point riders in Ireland - but it's come at a cost to those following next
- Galway's Celtic Tiger lunacy has thankfully been left in the past - now we can celebrate what really matters
- From Dundalk embarrassment to potential July Cup winner - Aidan O'Brien unveils Exhibit A in racing's big debate
- The Curragh threw up some fantastic stories - you just have to look a little harder to find them
- How Aidan O'Brien accidentally encapsulated the essence of a modern Derby
- We've been blessed by a golden generation of point-to-point riders in Ireland - but it's come at a cost to those following next