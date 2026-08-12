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OpinionAlan Sweetman
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Irish pony racing is producing world-class jockeys - but funding neglect could kill the pipeline before the next Dylan Browne McMonagle emerges

Alan Sweetman on the uncertain future facing a sport that has provided a launch pad for countless professional careers

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Dylan Browne McMonagle after winning the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood
Dylan Browne McMonagle: top rider came through the pony racing circuitCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Never mind the line about Tipperary, it's a long way from Ballintaggart. A long way from the field in County Kerry where Dylan Browne McMonagle won the famed Dingle Derby as a 12-year-old in 2015, to the lawns of Ascot, where the 23-year-old Irish champion made his Shergar Cup debut last Saturday.

Although Browne McMonagle failed to mark the occasion with a winner, his Shergar Cup participation was another milestone in a summer that has brought a first British Classic and the leading rider honours at Goodwood.

Given his progress from child prodigy to world-class jockey, there was a neat symmetry to the fact that Ascot's international showpiece coincided with the second day of the three-day Dingle fixture, the highlight of the Irish pony racing calendar.

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