Irish dominance poses no threat to Grand National's iconic status - Aintree has a bigger threat to contend with

Next week we will find out the weights allocated for the 2024 Randox Grand National, a race which is likely to have a more distinctively Irish flavour than ever before.

That is the reality of the current balance of power in British and Irish jump racing. It is a state of affairs with the potential to add to concerns about the dominance of a handful of powerhouse stables in this branch of the sport.

There is a legitimate debate to be had, but racing's wider interests will be better served if the Grand National does not become the focus of a potentially divisive debate within the industry.