Irish dominance poses no threat to Grand National's iconic status - Aintree has a bigger threat to contend with
Next week we will find out the weights allocated for the 2024 Randox Grand National, a race which is likely to have a more distinctively Irish flavour than ever before.
That is the reality of the current balance of power in British and Irish jump racing. It is a state of affairs with the potential to add to concerns about the dominance of a handful of powerhouse stables in this branch of the sport.
There is a legitimate debate to be had, but racing's wider interests will be better served if the Grand National does not become the focus of a potentially divisive debate within the industry.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 13 February 2024inAlan Sweetman
Last updated 15:51, 13 February 2024
- Punters and floating voters unlikely to be impressed by Dublin Racing Festival's underwhelming Grade 1 offering
- Irish racing used to benefit from plenty of friends in high places - now it's discovering it has none
- Forget the five-year exit plan - Gigginstown's resurgence shows Michael O'Leary is as invested as ever
- Irish racing has long lacked a visible and charismatic leader - and Jonathan Irwin could have been that person
- Botched Denis Hogan case has left the IHRB publicly humiliated - and with a major credibility problem
- Punters and floating voters unlikely to be impressed by Dublin Racing Festival's underwhelming Grade 1 offering
- Irish racing used to benefit from plenty of friends in high places - now it's discovering it has none
- Forget the five-year exit plan - Gigginstown's resurgence shows Michael O'Leary is as invested as ever
- Irish racing has long lacked a visible and charismatic leader - and Jonathan Irwin could have been that person
- Botched Denis Hogan case has left the IHRB publicly humiliated - and with a major credibility problem