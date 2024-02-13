Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
16:58 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
16:58 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAlan Sweetman
premium

Irish dominance poses no threat to Grand National's iconic status - Aintree has a bigger threat to contend with

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
Corach Rambler charges clear at the Elbow
The Scottish-trained Corach Rambler wins last year's Grand National under Derek FoxCredit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Next week we will find out the weights allocated for the 2024 Randox Grand National, a race which is likely to have a more distinctively Irish flavour than ever before.

That is the reality of the current balance of power in British and Irish jump racing. It is a state of affairs with the potential to add to concerns about the dominance of a handful of powerhouse stables in this branch of the sport.  

There is a legitimate debate to be had, but racing's wider interests will be better served if the Grand National does not become the focus of a potentially divisive debate within the industry.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 13 February 2024inAlan Sweetman

Last updated 15:51, 13 February 2024

iconCopy
more inAlan Sweetman
more inAlan Sweetman