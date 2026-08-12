Interference is not the victimless crime some like to believe it is, and the rules need to be adapted for greater fairness

Among the many interesting themes to emerge from a Racing Post study into the increased incidence of jockey bans as a result of interference , was the number of inquiries at Glorious Goodwood which led to some form of official sanction.

Eleven races out of a total of 38 featured a case of interference which not only demanded the stewards' attention but where sufficient fault was found to hand out either a ban or a caution.

It may be that Goodwood is trickier than most midsummer festival tracks, but the fact remains that at what in most respects is a wonderful meeting, the rules were broken in more than a quarter of the races.