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Opinion
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Interference is not the victimless crime some like to believe it is, and the rules need to be adapted for greater fairness

Scott Burton says the figures from Goodwood should cause concern

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France correspondent
CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Tom Marquand riding Crest Of Fire (C, pink cap) win The Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap at Goodwood Racecourse on August 01, 2026 in Chichester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
The number of incidents of interference which resulted in the stewards taking action at Glorious Goodwood this year was upCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Among the many interesting themes to emerge from a Racing Post study into the increased incidence of jockey bans as a result of interference, was the number of inquiries at Glorious Goodwood which led to some form of official sanction.  

Eleven races out of a total of 38 featured a case of interference which not only demanded the stewards' attention but where sufficient fault was found to hand out either a ban or a caution. 

It may be that Goodwood is trickier than most midsummer festival tracks, but the fact remains that at what in most respects is a wonderful meeting, the rules were broken in more than a quarter of the races. 

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