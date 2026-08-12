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Interference is not the victimless crime some like to believe it is, and the rules need to be adapted for greater fairness
Scott Burton says the figures from Goodwood should cause concern
Among the many interesting themes to emerge from a Racing Post study into the increased incidence of jockey bans as a result of interference, was the number of inquiries at Glorious Goodwood which led to some form of official sanction.
Eleven races out of a total of 38 featured a case of interference which not only demanded the stewards' attention but where sufficient fault was found to hand out either a ban or a caution.
It may be that Goodwood is trickier than most midsummer festival tracks, but the fact remains that at what in most respects is a wonderful meeting, the rules were broken in more than a quarter of the races.
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Published on inScott Burton
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