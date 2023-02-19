'Inducements to take poison' - why Aussie punters want to bash our bookies

It is just possible I may have sold you a dummy.

The apology in this column is delivered from afar. These words are being penned in Melbourne, where the 39th Asian Racing Conference welcomed 50 speakers, one of whom, Hong Kong Jockey Club integrity expert Tom Chignell, told an audience of global racing leaders that the explosion of affordability checks in Britain represents a valuable open goal for illegal bookmakers.

It was strong stuff, yet Chignell also pointed out that punters can be tempted away from regulated operators and into the arms of the black market when bookmakers limit their ability to bet due to past successes.