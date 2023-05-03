In defence of the Dipper: loss of the Cheltenham Festival factfinder is a crying shame

When bold decisions need to be made, I guess it’s inevitable that not all of them are going to be popular.

The BHA was certainly bold when it announced that a number of high-profile jump races were to be axed from next season in an attempt to “deliver more competitive, meaningful and engaging racing”, in the words of its director of racing development Ruth Quinn. That is a laudable objective, but while a trim to the programme was undeniably required, the scrapping of the Dipper Novices’ Chase seems inexplicable.

My Will and The Listener were the first two winners of the 2m5f Grade 2 after it was transferred from Newcastle to Cheltenham’s New Year’s Day meeting in 2005. The fact that years later the pair would finish first and second in the 2009 Down Royal Champion Chase, which was a fourth and final Grade 1 win for The Listener, demonstrated the race’s effectiveness as a springboard for future top-class staying chasers and one that it retains to this day.