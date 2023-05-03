Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

In defence of the Dipper: loss of the Cheltenham Festival factfinder is a crying shame

author image
Charlie HugginsReporter
The Real Whacker jumps the last in what is now the final running of the Dipper Novices' Chase
The Real Whacker jumps the last in what is now the final running of the Dipper Novices' ChaseCredit: Edward Whitaker

When bold decisions need to be made, I guess it’s inevitable that not all of them are going to be popular.

The BHA was certainly bold when it announced that a number of high-profile jump races were to be axed from next season in an attempt to “deliver more competitive, meaningful and engaging racing”, in the words of its director of racing development Ruth Quinn. That is a laudable objective, but while a trim to the programme was undeniably required, the scrapping of the Dipper Novices’ Chase seems inexplicable.

My Will and The Listener were the first two winners of the 2m5f Grade 2 after it was transferred from Newcastle to Cheltenham’s New Year’s Day meeting in 2005. The fact that years later the pair would finish first and second in the 2009 Down Royal Champion Chase, which was a fourth and final Grade 1 win for The Listener, demonstrated the race’s effectiveness as a springboard for future top-class staying chasers and one that it retains to this day.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 3 May 2023Last updated 14:00, 3 May 2023
icon
more inAnother View
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inAnother View