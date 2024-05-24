Racing Post logo
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

I'm taking on Rosallion with this Ballydoyle colt in the first Irish Classic of the season at the Curragh

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Auguste Rodin:
Auguste Rodin: I shall be laying last year's Derby winner in the Tattersalls Gold Cup

On a bumper Saturday like this one, with meetings all over the place and races at all hours of the day, it is vital not to get carried away. Keeps your bets to a minimum and only back the ones you strongly fancy. 

Speaking of strong fancies, let's kick off with my strongest one – it's Camille Pissarro in the Group 3 GAIN Marble Hill Stakes (1.55) at the Curragh.

You could argue the form of his maiden win could not have worked out any worse as the placed horses have done absolutely nothing to frank the form, but this son of Wootton Bassett was visually impressive and managed to score when the stable was out of form. 

