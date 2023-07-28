I'm going to have a good each-way bet on Westover in what promises to be a vintage King George

There is no jumps action in either Britain or Ireland on Saturday but a vintage George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40) more than makes up for that and I am going to have a good each-way cut at Westover , who looks overpriced at 14-1.

Ralph Beckett's Juddmonte colt was 13-8 favourite for the race last year, but was far too keen through the early stages under Colin Keane and faded out of contention tamely before Pyledriver arrived on the scene.

I think Westover is going to be seen to best effect when he gets an end-to-end gallop over a mile and a half with some ease in the ground and all three boxes look sure to be ticked here.