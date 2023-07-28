Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

I'm going to have a good each-way bet on Westover in what promises to be a vintage King George

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
My Prospero: impressed in a piece of work on Tuesday
My Prospero: a strong fancy at York on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There is no jumps action in either Britain or Ireland on Saturday but a vintage George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40) more than makes up for that and I am going to have a good each-way cut at Westover, who looks overpriced at 14-1.

Ralph Beckett's Juddmonte colt was 13-8 favourite for the race last year, but was far too keen through the early stages under Colin Keane and faded out of contention tamely before Pyledriver arrived on the scene.

I think Westover is going to be seen to best effect when he gets an end-to-end gallop over a mile and a half with some ease in the ground and all three boxes look sure to be ticked here.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 28 July 2023Last updated 16:00, 28 July 2023
icon
more inJohnny Dineen
more inJohnny Dineen