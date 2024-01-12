If there's money in Sunday evening racing then the sport would be foolish not to follow it

When you move to a country village you get used to the reality that certain 'old ways' persist. There are shops that have moved with the times, but others, for example, that still close for lunch, take a half-day every Wednesday, certainly don't open on a Sunday and shut for random weeks throughout the summer.

It induces flashbacks to the dark ages, when, if you worked in an office and needed to pay a bill (not online, obviously), you would find that the places you needed to go to were all closed for lunch, to coincide neatly with your lunch break, which was the only free time you had.

It was a question of tail wagging dog; the wishes of a business and its employees being placed above the needs of the customer. Of course, if it hadn't made commercial sense, there would have been no point in adapting, but increased competition for business meant the world changed.