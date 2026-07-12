If judges have a clearer photo-finish image, why aren't punters the ones being shown it?

Photo-finishes have sparked plenty of debate in the last week or so and have highlighted British racing's reliance on technology that feels increasingly outdated. More importantly, they have left punters in the dark.

There have been two notable examples. At Newmarket, James Owen criticised the process after his runner, Magnetude, was adjudged to have been denied by Mythical Bay in a £100,000 1m6f handicap.

It took more than five minutes for the result to be announced and, based on the Racetech image released publicly, it was difficult to understand how the judges had separated the pair.