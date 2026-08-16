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'I was born in Aintree and I live in Haydock. I get racing' - Andy Burnham's claim that he understands the sport already looks dubious
The positivity that emerged from Burnham's visit to the Grand National festival has been diluted in recent days
The bad news is that the prime minister appears to be anti-betting shops. The somewhat good news is that he is not anti-racing. He has even claimed to understand racing. Whether he understands how racing depends on betting for its financial survival is less clear.
It can be said with some confidence that Andy Burnham is not opposed to racing because people of that persuasion would not allow themselves to be seen – and indeed filmed – enjoying a day at the races, which is what the then mayor of Greater Manchester did on the Friday of this year's Grand National festival.
Burnham was at Aintree with his good friend, the Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram, when he took part in a short interview with broadcaster and journalist Pete Price, who then posted their encounter on Facebook.
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Published on inLee Mottershead
Last updated
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