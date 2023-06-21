Racing Post logo
I just love Ascot's two-year-old races - and breeze-up influence has really helped

author image
Tom SegalTipster

Every race at Royal Ascot is a good one and there isn't one I'm not looking forward to all week. However, there are some that I find more interesting than others and as far as I'm concerned the juvenile races are the most intriguing .

There have been some excellent performances from the two-year-olds already this season and I can't wait to see Elite Status again in the Norfolk, but in terms of strength in depth the fillies' races are stronger.

I don't know whether it's the popularity of the breeze-up sales that has led juveniles to be miles ahead in their progress compared to years gone by, but it does seem to me that the British and Irish juveniles are now a match for the Americans, which certainly wasn't the case not that long ago.

Published on 21 June 2023Last updated 16:48, 21 June 2023
