I don't see City Of Troy finishing in the first three in the Derby - but here's who I do think will win it

City Of Troy is a place lay for me. The Betfred Derby (4.30 ) might not be the occasion it once was and this year's Epsom Classic might not be dripping with quality, but it is undoubtedly the highlight of the day and, you never know, maybe something will emerge from the long grass and prove himself to be a superstar. I doubt it, though.

City Of Troy has form lines that put him head and shoulders above his opponents, but that was last year, and surely he has huge stamina doubts to dispel over this trip. He is hard to fancy and it's not impossible he won't be in the first three. I don't think he will.

Who wins it? I'm putting my faith in Ancient Wisdom , who was the subject of some poor racecourse chat before making his reappearance in the Dante last month. The talk was that he would improve markedly for his run and, with that in mind, there was plenty to like about his six-length second to the impressive Economics who bypasses the Classic in pursuit of other Group 1s later in the season.