I can't back Constitution River at 15-8 despite loving him – but I'm already on one big Ebor meeting fancy and have five handicappers to follow

More than £7 million in prize-money, high-class, competitive racing that has drawn runners and riders from all around the world, a bustling betting ring and a wonderful atmosphere in a vibrant city.

There are huge industry issues for racing and betting right now, but this week we can park them and focus on the positives that will be up in lights throughout the four days of York's Ebor meeting.

If anyone in Westminster wants to see the global interest our sport creates, how it is ingrained in British culture and the enjoyment it brings to so many British people, then they should come and see it for themselves. It is less than two hours on a direct train from King's Cross after all.