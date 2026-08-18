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I can't back Constitution River at 15-8 despite loving him – but I'm already on one big Ebor meeting fancy and have five handicappers to follow
The renowned punter looks ahead to York, always one of the highlights of the year
More than £7 million in prize-money, high-class, competitive racing that has drawn runners and riders from all around the world, a bustling betting ring and a wonderful atmosphere in a vibrant city.
There are huge industry issues for racing and betting right now, but this week we can park them and focus on the positives that will be up in lights throughout the four days of York's Ebor meeting.
If anyone in Westminster wants to see the global interest our sport creates, how it is ingrained in British culture and the enjoyment it brings to so many British people, then they should come and see it for themselves. It is less than two hours on a direct train from King's Cross after all.
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Published on inMartin Dixon
Last updated
- My soft-ground horses to follow for the autumn – plus a 14-1 Ebor fancy I can see shortening
- Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one
- My hot takes for the rest of 2026 - including a brilliant two-year-old to remain unbeaten and the three-year-old who’ll be Horse of the Year
- Three trainers who are about to take off this summer - plus I think I’ve spotted a future Group 1 winner at Killarney
- I have a golden rule when it comes to finding bargains in the sales ring - and it can help punters too
- My soft-ground horses to follow for the autumn – plus a 14-1 Ebor fancy I can see shortening
- Punters need to know there’s a clear Goodwood type - and it leads me to this well-handicapped filly as the best bet of day one
- My hot takes for the rest of 2026 - including a brilliant two-year-old to remain unbeaten and the three-year-old who’ll be Horse of the Year
- Three trainers who are about to take off this summer - plus I think I’ve spotted a future Group 1 winner at Killarney
- I have a golden rule when it comes to finding bargains in the sales ring - and it can help punters too