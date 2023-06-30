I can see a few opportunities at the Curragh - and high-class mare stands out in the Pretty Polly

﻿Day two of Dubai Duty Irish Derby weekend at the Curragh is undoubtedly the highlight of Saturday afternoon, with no jumps action either side of the Irish Sea. The racing is excellent at the Curragh though, and I can see a few opportunities.

Matrika makes a quick reappearance in the Airlie Stud Stakes (2.15) over 6f following her excellent second in last week's Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. She's going to be very short though, and I'm going to chance laying her as she must have had a hard race at Ascot and hasn't got much in hand of Grand Job on her maiden win here back in late May. Do It With Style may also not be out of it as may be the case for Gunzburg too so, with the possibility of a below-par effort and the fact the opposition are far from mugs, I'm going to oppose Matrika and lay her for a few quid.

The Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes (3.25) over 1m2f is the first Group 1 race of the weekend and it promises to be a belter. Even though Via Sistina holds the highest official rating of all the contenders, she looks extremely ground dependent and is much more at home on a slow surface, which she is almost certain not to get here.