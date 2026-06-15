How racing and its people forged one of Britain's most vital international relationships

As the gates open at Royal Ascot, there is no finer expression of what the British do best: a celebration of horse, history and craft that has run, almost without interruption, since 1711.

As the UAE's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, it is one of the moments where the deep bond between our two countries and peoples is most visible.

For more than four decades, the UAE has been not just a guest at British racing but an investor, breeder, owner and partner.

Godolphin, founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 1992, is headquartered in Newmarket and has carried our nation's colours to hundreds of Group 1 victories around the world.

Darley, its sister breeding operation, anchors thousands of British jobs across Suffolk, Berkshire and Yorkshire.

Across Newmarket, the global capital of the thoroughbred, UAE investment has been a significant part of the racing and breeding landscape for a generation.

Darley: a significant presence in Newmarket for a generation Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In both the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, the horse occupies a special place in the national story. Long before modern racecourses and international competitions, horses were prized for their endurance, intelligence and companionship.

While our histories are different, we recognise in one another the same commitment to breeding excellence, horsemanship and stewardship of a sport that connects generations.

Behind the headlines, what this means in practice is people. Stable staff at first light. Vets and farriers, saddlers and transporters. Course staff, gallop riders, bloodstock agents. The British racing industry employs thousands of people, and the UAE is woven through it at every level. This is a relationship built in stable yards before dawn.

The traffic runs both ways. Some of the horses contesting Royal Ascot this week have made the journey we have just travelled in reverse. In late March, Meydan staged the 30th running of the Dubai World Cup, in front of a full house, and British trainers, owners and jockeys were once again at the heart of the night.

Ombudsman is one of the leading middle-distance racehorses in the world and a particularly strong UAE-UK story. Ombudsman, trained in Britain by John and Thady Gosden and ridden by William Buick, won the Dubai Turf in the clearest Emirati British win of the night.

Ombudsman after winning the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March Credit: Dubai Racing Club

The same horses, the same trainers, the same jockeys move between Meydan and Newmarket Heath as a matter of routine. That continuity is itself part of the story.

This week, UAE silks will again be among those flashing past the post, and we will watch with the same nervous hope as every other owner in the stands.

Perhaps that is why racing remains such a powerful bridge between our countries. It brings together people who may never meet in any other setting but who share a common language of form, bloodlines, training and competition.

Friendships forged in the sales ring, on the gallops and at race meetings often endure for decades. In many ways, the story of UAE-UK relations can be told through these personal connections.

It is the more than 100,000 British nationals who call the UAE home, alongside people from 200-plus nationalities who have made the country one of the world’s most diverse societies; the 1.5 million British visitors who pass through every year; the British teachers, doctors, engineers and entrepreneurs whose careers have been built in the UAE; and it is the thousands of Emiratis who have studied, worked and built friendships here in the United Kingdom.

Another example is Godolphin Flying Start, a two-year, full-time management and leadership scholarship dedicated to shaping the future of the global thoroughbred industry.

The success of this partnership in racing reflects a wider reality. Over many decades, the UAE and the United Kingdom have built a relationship founded on openness, trust and a belief in long-term collaboration.

Whether in business, education, healthcare, technology or the creative industries, people from both countries continue to invest in one another's success. Racing offers one of the most visible examples of that cooperation, but it is far from the only one.

A Godolphin Flying Start group, pictured with Saeed bin Suroor in Dubai and one of many to help shape the industry

Our relationship continues to go from strength to strength. The recent signing of the UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement was a historic moment projected to add some £3.7 billion a year to UK exports and to remove tariffs on 93 per cent of British goods sold into the Gulf. It is a vital foundation.

The UAE is already the United Kingdom's largest trading partner in the Middle East. We share, with Britain, an instinct for open markets, services-led growth, digital trade and the free flow of global capital.

The UAE’s non-oil sectors now represent around 75 per cent of GDP, reflecting the breadth of its economic diversification and its alignment with these shared priorities. A bilateral relationship moving towards deeper integration in financial services, professional mobility, data and digital, AI and emerging technology, life sciences, and education.

So as the royal procession sets off down the straight mile this week, the United Arab Emirates will be watching as part of the wider family of nations that has contributed to, and celebrated, this extraordinary sport.

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