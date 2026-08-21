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'He's bombproof' – but even Maltese Cross would benefit from a Brexit border fix that can't come too soon

Scott Burton is looking forward to smoother travel to mainland Europe for racehorses

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France correspondent
Maltese Cross and Tom Marquand power clear at York
Maltese Cross and Tom Marquand power clear at YorkCredit: Edward Whitaker

The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is firmly in the conversation for impressive Great Voltigeur winner Maltese Cross, a horse who already has a Group 1 victory over course and distance at Longchamp on his CV.

Connections may yet decide that the Betfred St Leger is a bigger priority, but if William Haggas and owner George Waud do end up swinging for the fence in the Arc, they must be hoping that the red-hot temperatures of July will be a distant memory by the first weekend in October. 

Seeing the handsome son of Sea The Stars posing for pictures in the York winner's enclosure on Wednesday reminded me of a conversation with Maureen Haggas in the Longchamp racecourse stables as Maltese Cross was being showered, following his exhilarating win in the Grand Prix de Paris.

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