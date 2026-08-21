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'He's bombproof' – but even Maltese Cross would benefit from a Brexit border fix that can't come too soon
Scott Burton is looking forward to smoother travel to mainland Europe for racehorses
The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is firmly in the conversation for impressive Great Voltigeur winner Maltese Cross, a horse who already has a Group 1 victory over course and distance at Longchamp on his CV.
Connections may yet decide that the Betfred St Leger is a bigger priority, but if William Haggas and owner George Waud do end up swinging for the fence in the Arc, they must be hoping that the red-hot temperatures of July will be a distant memory by the first weekend in October.
Seeing the handsome son of Sea The Stars posing for pictures in the York winner's enclosure on Wednesday reminded me of a conversation with Maureen Haggas in the Longchamp racecourse stables as Maltese Cross was being showered, following his exhilarating win in the Grand Prix de Paris.
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Published on inScott Burton
Last updated
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- Interference is not the victimless crime some like to believe it is, and the rules need to be adapted for greater fairness
- Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
- It's not the format of events like the World Cup that racing needs to borrow - but it can channel their communal spirit
- The great gelding debate: is France's move to open up the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to geldings the right one?
- A filly to stir memories of Danedream and Treve at Longchamp? Thundering On might just be the one