Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping
premium

'He's a no-brainer at twice the price' - Paul Kealy with four ante-post plays for Saturday

Paul KealySenior tipster

Grandeur D'Ame
1.15 Cheltenham
1pt each-way 12-1 generally

Capodanno
1.50 Cheltenham
1pt win 10-1 Paddy Power and Betfair

Erne River
3.15 Doncaster
1pt each-way 16-1 generally

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 24 January 2024inPaul Kealy

Last updated 10:06, 24 January 2024

icon
more inPaul Kealy
more inPaul Kealy