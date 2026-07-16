Here's looking forward to the next six-month wonder - three reasons why a different choice made sense

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Peter Savill: failed to get through the interview process to become the next BHA chair Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

I always try to avoid racing politics as for the most part it bores the pants off me – I just like punting on horses and going racing.

Therefore I'm not remotely qualified to discuss any of the reasons behind Peter Savill's failure to get through the interview process to become the next BHA chair, or whether he'd have had any chance of effecting real change.

My only thoughts are that at least he knows how hard the job is as he's done it before, wanted it for racing rather than to just pick up another salary, and wouldn't have thrown in the towel at the first sign of a struggle.