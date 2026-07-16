- More
Here's looking forward to the next six-month wonder - three reasons why a different choice made sense
I always try to avoid racing politics as for the most part it bores the pants off me – I just like punting on horses and going racing.
Therefore I'm not remotely qualified to discuss any of the reasons behind Peter Savill's failure to get through the interview process to become the next BHA chair, or whether he'd have had any chance of effecting real change.
My only thoughts are that at least he knows how hard the job is as he's done it before, wanted it for racing rather than to just pick up another salary, and wouldn't have thrown in the towel at the first sign of a struggle.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inQuintessential Kealy
Last updated
- The upcoming weekend makes no sense for racing - it has to change
- From short-priced losers to Harry Kane's dive - racing and football fans can unite in making obviously wrong arguments
- Benvenuto Cellini farce is beyond belief - I'd be rich if I got a refund every time I backed a clumsy oaf
- Ten-length win - but the only thing spectacular about Royal Ascot 4-1 shot was how slow the time was
- I'm getting a headache already after draw bias at York leaves me completely bewildered
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: Back England to lift trophy at boosted 66-1
- World Cup free bets: Get £30 in free bets with Betfair for England vs Argentina
- England vs Argentina offer: BOYLE Sports £40 free bets plus Kane and Messi Epic Boost
- Paddy Power England vs Argentina World Cup betting offer: bet £5 and get £30 in free bets
- Sky Bet World Cup offer for England vs Argentina: claim £30 in free bets
- The upcoming weekend makes no sense for racing - it has to change
- From short-priced losers to Harry Kane's dive - racing and football fans can unite in making obviously wrong arguments
- Benvenuto Cellini farce is beyond belief - I'd be rich if I got a refund every time I backed a clumsy oaf
- Ten-length win - but the only thing spectacular about Royal Ascot 4-1 shot was how slow the time was
- I'm getting a headache already after draw bias at York leaves me completely bewildered
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: Back England to lift trophy at boosted 66-1
- World Cup free bets: Get £30 in free bets with Betfair for England vs Argentina
- England vs Argentina offer: BOYLE Sports £40 free bets plus Kane and Messi Epic Boost
- Paddy Power England vs Argentina World Cup betting offer: bet £5 and get £30 in free bets
- Sky Bet World Cup offer for England vs Argentina: claim £30 in free bets