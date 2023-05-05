Here's a very good horse trained by a top outfit who can turn over the Ballydoyle big guns

Guineas weekend is the green light for me to click into proper Flat mode and, unsurprisingly, we have an Aidan O'Brien-trained hotpot in the feature Qipco 2,000 Guineas () at Newmarket in the shape of Auguste Rodin. Ballydoyle also has back-up with Little Big Bear.

The two colts look totally different types. Little Big Bear is a speedball with stamina to prove, while the favourite has assured stamina and is possibly going to excel at distances further than the bare mile.

The ground is absolutely key and there is a possibility of rain hitting the track prior to racing on Saturday so we do have to keep an eye on the weather before parting with our dosh.